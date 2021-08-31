Remains found in Greenwood are those of missing woman, coroner says

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Human remains found last month in Greenwood have been identified.

The Indiana State Crime Lab Biology Unit used DNA analysis to determine that the remains belonged to 44-year-old Kathryn Cole.

The Greenwood woman’s family reported her missing on Sept. 29, 2020. The cause of death was not determined, but no foul play was suspected, according to the coroner’s office.

Cole’s remains were discovered on July 20, 2021, by a contractor clearing a wooded area at 1418 Fry Road. The contractor called police, who then requested help from the Johnson County Coroner’s Office for a death investigation. The area was being cleared for a future residential development.

The University of Indianapolis Human Remains Identification Team and cadaver dogs from Indiana Task Force 1 assisted in the recovery of the remains.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Greenwood police at 317-887-5619.