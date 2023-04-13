The daily warmup continues as Thursday is getting underway. Temperatures out the door are cool but by the afternoon, we will be very warm with highs near 80°. This could be our second 80° day of the month and of the year.

An air quality alert has been issued for several counties across central Indiana, including Marion county. A Knozone Action Day has been declared. With the very warm temperatures along with light winds and other factors, conditions today could lead to very high levels of ozone emissions that could exceed federally mandated standards. A few ways you can help are by using public transportation or carpooling to your destinations today. If you have a gas powered lawn mower, wait to mow until after 7 PM and also wait to refuel your vehicle until after this time as well.

The Indians remain at home this evening with a first pitch at 6:35 PM against the St. Paul Saints. This will be another great day for baseball.

Clouds will be increasing tonight, leading us into our next chance of rain which comes Friday. Rain chances will be very minimal tomorrow but a few isolated light showers around from the morning through the evening are possible. Most will stay completely dry.

Rain chances ramp up Saturday night into Sunday. This system has slowed down a bit and the track of the low associated with it has shifted a little farther south. This will lead to rain chances lasting longer into the day on Sunday as well as a few showers lingering into Monday. The shift south also means that northern Indiana could also see a brief wintry mix early Monday morning. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor any adjustments needed to the timing and track of this system.

We’re in for a major cooldown to close the weekend. Sunday will feel much colder with windy conditions and highs only in the mid 50s. After a cold start to the week, we are able to get back some warmth as temperatures rise into the mid and upper 60s by the middle of the week.