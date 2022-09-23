It’s a much cooler start to our Friday with temperatures that have dropped to the low and mid 40s across central Indiana. A jacket is recommended as you’re heading out the door this morning. The day is starting bright but clouds will be increasing into the afternoon and that will keep afternoon temperatures on the cooler side too. Highs will be close to where they were on Thursday, in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances will be increasing into the late afternoon and evening hours. If you have any outdoor plans like heading out to a high school football game or the Indianapolis Indians this evening, I would be prepared for some light rain. Not everyone will get wet as these showers will be widely scattered in nature, but the chances are there.

Another wave of showers will pass through overnight and most of the wet weather will be exiting by sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest days of the next seven. Skies brighten Saturday afternoon and temperatures will rise to the mid 70s. A few spotty showers will be possible on Sunday but overall, it’s looking to be a great day to be out tailgating ahead of the Colts home game against the Chiefs.

We’re back into some chilly mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s next week. The first full week of fall will be running 5° to 10° below average.