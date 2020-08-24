Remaining 2020 events suspended by Hamilton County Parks

CARMEL, Ind. — On Monday, the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation (HCPR) announced the cancellation of its events for the rest of the 2020.

HCPR said the cancellations are “due to the lingering threat posed by the COVID-19 virus.”

“Park board members made the difficult decision to unanimously suspend all large park events out of a genuine concern for the health and safety of guests, volunteers, sponsors, park staff and the community,” stated Chris Stice, Director of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation.

Stice added, “Such popular park events as the Concerts in the Centerpiece at Coxhall Gardens, the Potter’s Bridge Fall Festival and the Little Haunt on the Prairie at Ghoul Creek Park, will unfortunately not be held this year, but dedicated park staff continue to prepare for the events’ welcome return in 2021.”

HCPR said smaller scale, nature education programming will continue to be offered by the department. These will require reservations, and will be conducted at limited capacity with necessary precautions in place.

“Hamilton County Parks will continue to creatively serve our community’s needs through the implementation of smaller, onsite educational programs, as well as innovative online and virtual activities,” said Stice.

For more information on park programs, go to MyHamiltonCountyParks.com or call 317-770-4400.