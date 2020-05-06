Religious leaders concerned about re-starting in-person services, still working on plans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Governor Eric Holcomb declared houses of worship can reopen on May 8, but our calls to congregations across Indiana found they have many things to consider before they resume in-person services. This follows the national conversation surrounding the constitution’s protection of religious freedoms and balancing that with public health.

“We feel in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, it is an act of faith to remain physically apart because we feel large, in person gatherings pose a risk to the common good,” Rabbi Dennis Sasso of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck said.

Sasso leads the Carmel Interfaith Alliance which released a statement on their Facebook page following Governor Holcomb’s news conference Friday.

Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan provides guidance for places of worship regarding health protocols and providing programming for children.

“Trying to keep people apart, that one is the big issue with children,” Pastor Rob Fuquay of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church said. “How do you maintain social distancing with kindergarten kids?”

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, like other churches in Marion County, is abiding by Mayor Joe Hogsett’s stay-at-home order which continues to May 15. They are not ready to publicly announce when they will begin holding any gatherings on-site, but likely in mid-June.

Pastor Mark Adcock leads New Life Christian Fellowship in Fortville. He said a typical Sunday brings between 200 to 210 people to his church.

Adcock’s parents sadly passed away from COVID-19 ten days apart. This personal journey plays a role in making decisions for his congregation. He believes his church will open between June and July if nothing changes regarding the virus.

“I take very seriously the things that are said in scripture,” Adcock said. “That I have been assigned to be the shepherd of a flock, and it’s my responsibility to keep that flock safe.”

Faith leaders are not working in silos within our community either. Those we spoke with have consulted fellow pastors as well as the leadership within their denominations. Pastor Ronald Covington of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church was a part of a large Zoom call with many pastors in Indy following our interview.

“I know a lot of us have chosen to wait,” Covington said. “We feel like May is too soon for the congregation, particularly those who have the larger congregation. It’s just too soon.”

The good news is those leading our religious congregations described the blessing that has come with this pandemic as they move to online services.

“There is a desire for receiving messages of hope,” Fuquay said. “There’s a hunger for hope and how we can deliver that and communicate it in a way like we have not before, to me, is an opportunity.”

We also reached out to the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. They too are working on a plan for re-opening, but did not have any announcements on that yet.

They explain that there are 120 churches in 39 counties, all different sizes. They also are working with the four other Catholic dioceses in Indiana to coordinate a plan together.