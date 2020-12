A close up of the hands of a young woman using a mobile phone

Reid Health is warning the public about a phone scam involving Reid Orthopedics.

The caller is pretending to represent Reid Orthopedics and claims to be giving away free braces to the patient. The caller will request your date of birth, social security number and medicare number.

Reid Health said the number is calling from Connersville.

As a reminder, do not ever give out your personal information over the phone.