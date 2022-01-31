Registration opens for Indy Parks summer camps

INDIANAPOLIS –Indy Parks is opening registration for its summer day camps.

People can sign up their children for camps at any one of a dozen parks around the city. There’s a program for anyone, between the ages of 4 and 15. They can learn about nature, create new works of art, and work out some energy over summer break.

“It’s a great alternative to daycare. Our kids are outside, they’re doing activities, programs, games, sports, they go on field trips, environmental education. It is an action-packed day,” said Joene Pope, Senior Community Manager of Programs at Indy parks

You can register on the Indy Parks website, by contacting the park directly, or visiting the customer service center. There is a $15 registration fee, and day camp scholarships are available.

The camps take place Monday through Friday for kids as young as 4. Day camps will be hosted at the following park sites this summer:

Broad Ripple Park: 1610 Broad Ripple Ave.

Brookside Park: 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.

Christian Park: 4200 English Ave.

Frederick Douglass Park: 1616 E. 25th St.

Eagle Creek Earth Discovery Center: 5901 Delong Rd.

Eagle Creek Ornithology Center: 6515 Delong Rd.

Ellenberger Park: 5301 Saint Clair St.

Garfield Park Arts Center: 2432 Conservatory Dr.

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center: 2345 Pagoda Dr.

Holliday Park: 6363 Spring Mill Rd.

Krannert Park (at Bel Aire Park): 2901 W. Mooresville Rd.

Rhodius Park: 1720 W. Wilkins St.

Riverside Park: 2420 N. Riverside E. Dr.

Southeastway Park: 5624 S. Carroll Rd.

Windsor Village Park: 6510 E. 25th St.

In addition to opening Summer Day Camp registration, Indy Parks is now hiring for summer jobs. Camp Counselors are needed for each summer camp location, with pay starting at $12 per hour. Indy Parks is also looking to hire cashiers, stage technicians, and food program coordinators. To view available positions and to apply, click here.