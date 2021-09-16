Regional collection system to provide donations for Afghan evacuees

INDIANAPOLIS — A regional collection system has been set up to sort and deliver donated items to the thousands of Afghan evacuees temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced the collection system Thursday. Several state agencies will collaborate to receive, sort and deliver the needed items.

The office said Nine Indiana National Guard armories will serve as regional collection sites for the public to drop off new items to help clothe and support the evacuees. Indiana Department of Correction and Indiana Department of Transportation personnel, with coordination from the State Emergency Operations Center and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, will work to ensure the donations are delivered to Camp Atterbury.

“Hoosiers have overwhelmingly responded to the needs of the Afghan evacuees and asked to help these men, women, children and families as they arrive in the United States,” Governor Holcomb said. “We are proud to do our part in helping those who have helped the United States and provide an organized collection effort to expedite getting the supplies to those who need them.”

Only new items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Sept. 20 at the following National Guard armories:

Evansville: 3300 E. Division St.

Greenfield: 410 Apple St.

Rockville: 224 W. Strawberry Road

Danville: 1245 E. Main St.

Muncie: 401 N. Country Club Road

Indianapolis: Kessler-Moore Readiness Center, 2625 W. Kessler Blvd. North Drive

Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road

South Bend: 1901 Kemble Ave.

New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road

The following items are being accepted at the armories because they have been identified as needed the most. The items should be in their original packaging:

Men’s and women’s unbranded, modest clothes such as long sleeve t-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets in sizes small to large. No shorts or tank tops.

Children’s clothing, including baby and newborn clothes, hats and socks

Powdered baby formula

Socks, hats, shoes and slide-on sandals (no flip flops) for evacuees of all ages

Any organization or business seeking to make a large donation and cannot deliver to a designated site should contact IDHS at privatesector@dhs.in.gov.

Hoosiers interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross at the following links: