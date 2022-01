INDIANAPOLIS — The Red Cross is responding after power reportedly went out at apartments on Indy’s near north side on a frigid Friday morning.

It’s believed the power went out at the apartment building at Meridian and 36th streets sometime overnight.

The Red Cross has confirmed it is providing assistance by giving blankets, snacks, and water to affected residents.

We are still working to confirm how many people are affected, and when the power is expected to be restored.