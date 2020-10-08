Red Cross looking for volunteers as Hurricane Delta approaches Gulf Coast

INDIANAPOLIS — The Red Cross is looking for volunteers as Hurricane Delta approaches landfall.

The organization said Hurricane Delta is compounding an already busy hurricane season. So far, nine named storms have made landfall in the United States.

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is working to prepare disaster response volunteers to deploy to a disaster location. These volunteers have deployed across the country to help with basic response and recovery.

“Our volunteers are already working nonstop, and the disasters keep coming,” said Chad Priest, regional CEO of the American Red Cross–Indiana Region. “We welcome all newcomers and can quickly train anyone who wants to join our Red Cross mission to alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies.”

So far, states of emergency have been declared in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi ahead of Hurricane Delta. Some areas are especially vulnerable, as they are still recovering from previous hurricane damage.

Anyone interested in helping out can participate in Disaster Action Team training, which the Red Cross has fast-tracked, setting up virtual delivery capabilities. Before committing, volunteers should be willing and able to:

Accept a two-week deployment;

Live in a communal space (i.e., a shelter); and

Work 12 hours per day, 6-7 days each week.

People interested in helping out can go to: www.redcross.org/volunteertoday or call (888) 684-1441. People that can’t commit to becoming a disaster response volunteer can also donate at redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. They can also donate blood.