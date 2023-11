INDIANAPOLIS – The American Red Cross has launched their first bloodmobile with a solar-supported battery generator in the Indiana Region.

“We are excited to pilot this new energy-efficient bloodmobile program here in Indiana,” said the organization in a social post.

The Indiana Region serves 6.9 million people across 104 counties in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois, as stated on their page.

