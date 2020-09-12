Red Cross issues urgent need for disaster response volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS — With wildfires raging in the West and the aftermath of Hurricane Laura devastating the South, the American Red Cross needs all the help they can get.

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross issued a call for volunteers Saturday to fill urgent disaster response needs. The Red Cross fast-tracked its Disaster Action Team training to ramp-up support for those reeling from disasters.

The Red Cross says while it has been two weeks since Hurricane Laura devastated east Texas and Louisiana, thousands are still staying in emergency lodgings unable to return home. Meanwhile, deadly wildfires are consuming millions of acres in the west including California, Oregon and Washington.

“People depend on the Red Cross in times of need, and currently the needs are great. We’re strengthening our cadre of disaster responders so it is trained and ready to go,” said Chad Priest, regional CEO of the American Red Cross—Indiana Region. “Kindness and compassion are the main job requirements for most of these roles. We can quickly teach everything else.”

The Red Cross is working closely with partners to provide emergency lodgings, food, water, relief supplies and other support. This is where Hoosiers can help.

The Indiana Region of the Red Cross set up virtual delivery capacities so new volunteers can learn basic response and recovery skills to quickly deploy to a disaster location. However, before committing to training, volunteers should be willing and able to accept a two-week deployment, live in a communal space and work 12-hour days 6-7 days a week.

Those interested in receiving training to provide help to those in need can contact the Red Cross at 888-684-1441 or visit its website.