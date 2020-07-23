Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 954 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 59,602.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours.

The highest daily total the state has reported was 946 new cases on April 26.

ISDH also announced an additional 17 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,683. Those deaths were reported to ISDH between July 12 and July 22.

Marion County reported a total of 13,245 cases and 711 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency is reporting 197 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 666,283 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 8.9% positive.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

ISDH is hosting free testing clinics in the following counties this week: Elkhart, Henry, Starke, Tippecanoe, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Brown, Gibson, Wells, Perry, Warrick and Lake. To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.