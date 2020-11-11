Record high: 5,156 new coronavirus cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 5,156 more positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 224,374.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between October 25 and November 10 and come following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 31 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 4,512. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from October 10 through November 10.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 19.9%, with a cumulative rate of 12.1% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 10.3%, with a cumulative rate of 6.4% positive.

According to the data, 38,402 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 3,307,845.

ISDH says 26.3% of ICU beds and 77.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 32,031 cases and 810 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 250 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru clinics at the following locations today through Friday:

Tell City

Corner of Franklin Street & 16th Street

Today through Saturday:

Crown Point

Lake County Health Department

2900 W. 93rd Ave.

Rising Sun

Rising Sun Church of Christ

315 N. High St.

Bedford

Lawrence County Fairgrounds

11261 US Highway 50 W.

For complete details, or to find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.