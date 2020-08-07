Daily total record of 1,253 new coronavirus cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,253 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 72,254.

This is a new daily total record for the state’s case reporting; the highest daily total previously was 1,051 new cases on Thursday, August 6.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours, following corrections to the previous dashboard total.

ISDH also announced an additional 10 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,821. Those deaths are reported based on when information is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7.5%, with a total rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 12,884 new individuals have been tested statewide, with a total number of individuals tested at 817,104.

As of Friday, nearly 33 percent of ICU beds and nearly 81 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 15,503 cases and 725 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency is reporting 202 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.