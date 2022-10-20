MONROVIA, Calif. — More than 20,000 sets of butterfly nets are being recalled because components contain toxic substances.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Juvo Plus’ insect-catching butterfly net sets. These nets were sold on multiple online outlets from September 2017 through June 2022.

The butterfly net sets contained three nets in different colors: blue, green, and orange. Each net has a telescoping handle that extends up to 34 inches with a rubber grip at the end. When not extended, the CPSC said the net measures 15 inches long and 8 inches deep. Juvale is printed on the product packaging.

The recall was initiated because components of the sets contain levels of certain phthalates and lead that exceed the federal phthalate and lead content standards.

The CDC says phthalates are a group of chemicals used to make plastics more durable. Some types of phthalates have affected the reproductive system in animals. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The CPSC said exposure to lead can cause adverse health issues such as:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

Children who experience these adverse effects can have a lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. The CDC said there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm.

Anyone with the recalled butterfly nets should take them away from children and contact Juvo Plus for a full refund. They will be asked to register the butterfly net set and submit a photo of the product with the nets cut and handles initialed and dated.

Anyone with questions can call Juvo Plus toll-free at 833-408-0493 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email them at figuresandnets@realtimeresults.net.