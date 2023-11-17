INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation said that a ramp is partially blocked on I-65 due to a jackknifed semi-trailer.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area between I-65 northbound near Thompson Road and I-465 eastbound on S. Sherman Drive, mile point 105.8. INDOT says the ramp will be partially blocked for at least an hour and a half, and crews try to clear the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

