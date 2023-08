UPDATE: INDOT says the ramp on I-70 westbound near Mount Comfort has reopened after a Wednesday morning vehicle fire.

INDIANAPOLIS — An entrance ramp has been closed for several hours due to a vehicle fire on I-70 westbound Wednesday morning.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the entrance ramp from northbound and southbound between 400 W and Mount Comfort will be closed for at least the next three hours as crews try to clear the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.