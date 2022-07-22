INDIANAPOLIS — People in the Castleton and Fishers area should expect extra traffic over the weekend as INDOT works on I-465. While this will be a short-term traffic change, long-term changes are coming in August.

As long as the weather cooperates, the Indiana Department of Transportation says ongoing work to repave I-465 shoulders will temporarily close one eastbound lane and two ramps over the next two weekends. This includes the Allisonville Road on-ramp to eastbound I-465 and the eastbound exit ramp from I-465 to Binford Boulevard.

The closures will start around 9 p.m. on Friday. During the same timeframe, one lane of I-465 eastbound will close between Keystone Avenue and I-69.

Long-term changes coming to I-465

INDOT says a long-term ramp closure is expected in August. This will make room for construction and help keep interstate traffic flowing.

The Allisonville Road on-ramp will close through 2024. The northbound Binford Boulevard on-ramp to I-465 westbound will close for the duration of the Clear Path project through 2025.

While the ramps are closed, INDOT said traffic will shift. The left lane of I-469 westbound will be separated by concrete barriers as a temporary express lane for cars with no access to exit ramps.

INDOT said traffic from I-69 southbound to westbound I-465 will shift to a temporary ramp in August. The ramp is expected to be in use through 2025.

Construction to improve safety, traffic flow

INDOT spokesperson Megan Delucenay said the work being performed will make traffic along Binford Blvd. a little less chaotic. She also says the changes will eventually improve safety in the area.

”With this closure, traffic exiting eastbound 465 won’t have to weave and merge with traffic exiting northbound on Binford anymore,” Delucenay said. “There were a high volume number of crashes in that area before the improvements we’re going to make.”

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down and stay alert for Clear Path 465 crews working day and night shifts.