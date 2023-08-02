Wildfire smoke is back overhead. Air quality was in the moderate range and skies turned hazy Wednesday. The smoke will remain primarily in the upper atmosphere an no major air quality impacts are expected. The thickest smoke will be across east central Indiana tonight and early Thursday before the smoke is washed out by rain.

A strong area of low pressure that caused flooding across the Great Plains will move east and bring rain to the Hoosier state Thursday. Most of the rainfall will stay to our southwest and pockets of heavy rain are possible for our southwestern counties. A sharp cutoff in the heavy rainfall means a slight shift in the track of this storm could greatly change the amount of rain we see.

We turn much more humid Thursday and will stay that way through the weekend while temperatures rise to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be a warm, humid day with rain thunderstorms. By early next week, we’ll be much cooler and less humid again.

Summer rain is below average and drought continues across the state.