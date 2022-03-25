So far this has been a mild, wet month and we have had rain for the past four days in a row. Our weather will stay active this weekend and a “February feeling” is on the way with a cold front sweeping across the state overnight. Ahead of the front we have had more than two inches of rain this week. Widely scattered area of light rain will continue this evening. As temperatures cool down will see rain changing to a rain/snow mix after Midnight. Temperatures will continue to fall and our mix will change to snow after 3am. A light coating of snow is possible on grassy, elevated surfaces. A few slick spots cannot be ruled out.

We’ll start Saturday morning with low temperatures below freezing with gusty winds that will give us wind chill in the teens. Snow showers will continue through the morning and the clouds and winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour will linger all day. Expect highs in the 30s Saturday.

Sunday will be the better of the two days this weekend. The messy system will exit the area Saturday night and skies will begin the clear out the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for late March with highs in the 40s Sunday.

