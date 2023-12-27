Wednesday started with fog and another foggy morning is on the way. Patchy dense fog will develop after Midnight and linger through 10am Thursday. The winter storm system that brought heavy snow to the central plains is moving east and weakening, but it will bring precipitation our way. Showers will develop Thursday afternoon.

Off-and-on showers will change to a rain/snow mix late in the day. In the colder air Thursday night the mix will change to snow. Some minor accumulations will be possible by Friday morning, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces. A slight shift in the track and timing of this system could greatly change the impacts we see from this system, so, be sure to continue to check back for updates.

So far this month we’ve had 20 days with temperatures above average and this is now the sixth warmest December on record. This will be a cloudy weekend but temperatures will stay above average.

After a foggy start, Thursday will be a chilly day.

Rain and snow showers are likely Thursday.

Snow showers are likely through Friday morning.

December had been a dry month and this has been a very dry year.

December has been a mild month.

Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.