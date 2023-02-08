We are much colder Wednesday morning with temperatures that have dropped below freezing. We even have some patchy dense fog that has developed. That leads to the concern for freezing fog (slick spots) on the roadways. Especially, on bridges and overpasses. Use a little extra caution during your morning commute.

Most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will rise to the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. It’s not until the evening that we will be concerned about rain impacting any plans. Showers will arrive in our southern counties early this evening and then spread north. Rain will continue through the overnight hours and pockets of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are anticipated. A couple of strong, gustier storms in our southwestern counties can’t be ruled out. Plan on a wet commute for Thursday morning. Many areas could be seeing up to 1″ of rainfall by the time this system departs.

Showers ease Thursday morning/afternoon but by then, we’ll be experiencing very gusty winds. A High Wind Watch and a Wind Advisory have been issued for central Indiana. These will be in effect 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Winds gusting up to 60 mph are possible. This could lead to power outages, downed trees and difficult driving conditions. Be sure to secure any loose objects in your yard.

We briefly turn back to more of a wintry feel at the end of the week with rain mixing to snow late Friday. However, the cold snap won’t last long. By the end of the weekend, we are right back to sunshine and temperatures that will be well above average.