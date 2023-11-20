After a bright and beautiful weekend, rain chances are back in the forecast. We still very much need the rain. Much of the central Indiana is running between 3″ and 6″ below average for the fall season. While there will be periods of rain in the area on Monday, most of the rain from this next system will fall Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are starting in the low to mid 40s in most locations across central Indiana. The thermometer won’t move much today as highs will peak near 50° early this afternoon, which is average this time of year.

Monday and Tuesday will be rather breezy with gusts near 20 mph. A few spotty showers are possible during the morning hours Monday but are more likely in the afternoon and evening. Monday’s rain won’t amount to much. The rain that develops Monday will be very widely scattered and light. The bulk of the rain will arrive early Tuesday morning. Some rain may be heavy at times. Plan on wet roads for the Tuesday morning commute. Rain Tuesday will ease into the afternoon as this system pushes east. Overall rainfall totals from this system will be near 1/2″ in most spots across central Indiana but some spots could see up to 1″.

We turn quiet again Wednesday. The weather will be great on this busy travel day. Temperatures will be cooler but the weather will be calm. Most of the nation will be quiet. The area seeing the most activity at this time will be in the northeast with some states, like Maine, seeing snow! Thanksgiving Day here in Indiana will start off cold, near freezing. Temperatures will be seasonally cool with highs in the 50s and a lot of sunshine.