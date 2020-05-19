Rain on and off Tuesday; hotter by the weekend

We’ve had 2.4 inches of rain over the last two days and most of us are ready for a break. The bad news is that we’ve got more rain coming today but the good news is that it won’t amount to much.

As low pressure slowly slides by, we’re on the north side of the system and that’ll mean rain on and off all day.

This round of rain won’t be as significant as the last two days. Less than another tenth of an inch of rain is expected throughout the day. Not bad, but still keeping the day gloomy and a struggle to get outside.

A couple more showers expected overnight but the rain should be exiting by the morning.

Temperatures will be below average through Thursday. Expect temperatures to warm to the 70s on Friday and actually manage to get back to the 80s for the whole long weekend. Can’t rule out an isolated shower through Saturday but more widespread storms will hold off until Sunday and Monday.