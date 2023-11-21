It’s a soggy start to our Tuesday. However, rain has already reached peak coverage and will be easing through the rest of the morning hours. Use a little extra caution during your commute Tuesday morning. Roads are wet and breezy conditions have brought more leaves down. These wet leaves could make it slightly more slippery on the roads.

Rain eases through the morning. A few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon but most will be dry. Breezy conditions persist through the day and temperatures will fall from the low to mid 50s by the early afternoon to the mid 40s by 5 PM.

We’re dry and cloudy for the evening and temperatures will turn much colder for Wednesday morning. You’ll want the heavier coat Wednesday as temperatures will start in the upper 30s. It will be an overall cooler day tomorrow with high temperatures only rising back to the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Thanksgiving is looking fantastic! While it will be a cold start with temperatures near freezing, we’ll have plenty of sunshine through the day and near seasonal temperatures in the afternoon.