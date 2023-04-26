Indianapolis has only had six days this month with measurable precipitation. We’ve had 1.52″ of rain, but that is more than two inches below average. Farmer have taken advantage of the dry weather to start spring planting but more rain is needed. The good news is that two storm systems are on the way and our weather will be unsettled for the next five days.

Scattered light frost is likely overnight, but after a cool start to the day we’ll have warmer temperatures Thursday. After a sunny start to the day, rain returns Thursday afternoon. Showers will move in from the south and will continue into Friday with a few non-severe thunderstorms possible. This system will move away Friday afternoon, leaving us dry for the evening.

A second storm system will move late Saturday and periods of rain will be around through Monday. Up to an inch and a quarter of rain is likely and temperatures will remain well-below average into the start of next week.

Dry weather returns for Election Day. Expect highs near 60° for Tuesday.

