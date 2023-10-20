Rain will slowly exit on Friday with spotty to widely scattered showers continuing into the afternoon. We transition to a drier evening with clearing skies. Breezy northwesterly winds on Friday will keep high temperatures down into the upper 50s during the afternoon.

If you’ll be out at area high school football games tonight, while conditions are looking to be mainly dry, it will be chilly. Be sure to have a jacket while you’re in the stands. Temperatures will be falling to the upper 40s and lower 50s near the end of the game.

The weekend is shaping up nicely! We see keep breezy conditions around for Saturday but we will see more sunshine. A few isolated showers are possible but most remain dry. It will be a bright but cool day for the Colts home game against the Cleveland Browns.

We’re in for a warmup as we head through the last week of October. Temperatures midweek will climb into the 70s.