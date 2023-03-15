Thursday will be a cloudy, mild day with highs near 60°. Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour and rain will develop after 2pm. The showers will be widely scattered at the start but will become more widespread in the evening. The biggest wave of rain will fall after Midnight through the Friday morning rush hour. Overall rainfall totals up to a half inch are possible with this system.

Unfortunately, Friday won’t only be wet for St. Patrick’s Day, it will also be windy and temperatures will fall. Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible during the morning and temperatures will start near 50° but will drop to the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon.

We’ll stay cool for the final weekend of Winter with lows in the teens and highs near 30°. Expect a few flurries Saturday with more sunshine on Sunday. Spring will start Monday with sunny skies and slightly warmer weather with highs in the 40s early next week.

Thursday will be a windy, mild day.

Rain will spread across the state Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely through Friday morning.

March has been a wet month and up to a half inch of rain is likely through Friday.