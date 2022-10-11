So far October has been free of precipitation and the extended dry spell for Indianapolis has now reached 17 days. This is the longest streak of dry days the city has had this year and once again abnormally dry soil conditions are spreading across the state.

An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers this evening. Skies will stay cloudy and rain chances will increase Wednesday and as the cold front gets closer, a few strong storms will be likely. Rain will continue through Wednesday evening with less than a quarter-inch of rain. From Lafayette to Kokomo up to a half-inch of rain is likely.

Behind the cold front, northerly winds will usher in cooler air. Sunny skies will return for Thursday and Friday and highs will only rise into the 50s. Sunny, dry, cool weather will prevail this weekend with highs back in the 60s.

The last two weeks have been the longest dry spell of the year.

As days grow shorter we get cooler temperatures and more fall color.

Wednesday will be a windy, cool day.

Rain will continue Wednesday and a few heavy downpours are likely.

The heaviest rain will fall north of I-70.

Temperatures will be cooler behind the cold front.