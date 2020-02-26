Rain impacting how road crews preparing for winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- As rain fell across central Indiana, plows and already filled salt trucks stayed parked inside, just waiting for the right moment.

“Right now all of our trucks are loaded and ready to go out the door as soon as our guys get here,” Brandi Tarner of the Hamilton County Highway Department said Tuesday afternoon.

In Hamilton County, 24 drivers will hit the road Wednesday, with the first shift coming in at midnight. The wet weather keeping them home during the day Tuesday.

“We typically like to pretreat the roads without it raining…the brine works a lot better,” Tarner said.

It’s the same story for INDOT. They will have 55 drivers out on the roads overnight into Wednesday, but the rain has kept them from pretreating interstates. They hope to get a chance before snow hits.

“That’s why we’re having drivers come in early at midnight, so if there’s a break or somewhere we can get out and pretreat, we will definitely do that,” said INDOT spokesperson Mallory Duncan.

Indy DPW is also having a full call-out. Not just road crews, but their forestry crew as well.

“If there are tree limbs or debris that have fallen down or blown down with the high winds that are also expected. If those are in the roadway, feel free to call the mayor’s action center and let us know about those,” said DPW spokesperson Ben Easley. “We’ll make sure the roadways are clear.”

Whether it’s tree limbs, ice, slush or snow, departments across the area pledge to clear the way for your morning commute. They just ask that you also clear the way, so their crews can get to work.

“As always give them some room. Give them space,” Duncan said of plow trucks. “They could be dropping salt behind them, they could have their plows in front of them. So if you’re driving, especially in the dark in the overnight hours and into the morning, be careful of those plows.”