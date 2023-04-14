After a beautiful stretch of warm, dry days, rain has returned to central Indiana. Indianapolis has made it 8 straight days with no recorded rainfall. Widely scattered showers have developed early Friday morning. These showers are very light and won’t amount to much. Expect more sunshine to break through late morning and into the afternoon. However, by the late afternoon hours another wave of widely scattered showers is likely.

Rain Friday afternoon and evening will not impact everyone. However, with the chance for a few non-severe thunderstorms and downpours, having the rain gear available to you is recommended. The Indians have a Friday night home game at Victory Field. Even with the limited rain chance, this is still a good night for baseball. Temperatures will be warm and if rain does develop over the stadium, it won’t last long enough for the game to be cancelled.

The weekend is a mixed bag. A few spotty showers are possible Saturday but most will stay completely dry all day long. There will be plenty of sunshine with temperatures back in the 70s during the afternoon. This will be the last very mild day before a shot of much colder air returns.

By late Saturday night, a round of showers and storms will be coming in from the west. These are expected to weaken as they near the state. However, a couple strong, gusty storms remain possible. A cold front sweeps the state Sunday morning sending temperatures falling from near 60° in the morning to the 40s in the afternoon. There will be periods of rain through the day and a few flurries can’t be ruled out by the evening.

The colder air will stick around to open next week, but it doesn’t last long. A new warmup will get underway and by late in the week, we’re back to the 70s!