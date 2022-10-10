So far October has been free of precipitation and the extended dry spell for Indianapolis has now reached 16 days. This is the longest streak of dry days the city has had this year and once again abnormally dry soil conditions are spreading across the state.

Tuesday looks mainly for the area with highs in the mid-70s, Wind speeds will pick up and cloud cover will increase in the afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible in the evening as our next cold front inches closer to the state.

Rain chances ramp up on Wednesday as the cold front nears the Hoosier State. Skies will be mainly cloudy between the widely scattered showers with temperatures in the lower 70s. Rain will continue into the evening with totals below the half-inch mark, with the highest amounts concentrated over our northwestern counties.

Behind the cold front, northerly winds will channel in cooler air. Highs will only rise into the 50s as we close the workweek. Sunny, dry, cool weather will prevail this weekend with highs back in the 60s.

