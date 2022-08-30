We’re winding down Tuesday morning after a few rounds of storms brought very heavy rainfall to central Indiana. Indianapolis picked up record rainfall on Monday, bringing in 1.99″ of rain. That breaks the old record of 1.38″ from 1985. Rain has significantly eased this morning but that water is on the roads, leading to ponding and wet road conditions. Extra caution for the morning commute is recommended.

Light, scattered showers are still in the area this morning but these are on their way. A cold front has been sliding across the state early Tuesday morning. Winds have shifted out of the northwest and it’s driving in a cooler and drier air mass. For the rest of the day, we dry out, bringing back the sunshine for the afternoon as the humidity drops. While the day is starting wet, it’s going to end comfortable and dry.

We keep the dry weather around through the rest of the week and humidity remains low too. However, if you are still hoping for one last summer hoorah, the holiday weekend has you covered. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend. This will be a great opportunity to get a few last pool days in. Our next best chance for rain comes on Labor Day next Monday.