Our very dry streak has ended! Through October 24th, this October was ranked the 2nd driest on record for Indianapolis. The city had only received 0.09″ of rainfall for the month. In fact, we turned dry in late September. 0.09″ of rainfall is all we recorded in Indianapolis from September 25th through October 24th. That’s the driest for that stretch of dates on record! Well, that all came to an end on Tuesday. Rainfall filled into the state, dropping more than 1″ in many locations. Indianapolis picked up 1.06″ of rainfall yesterday. That dropped us well out of the running for the driest October on record (now ranking 42nd). That was the largest single day rainfall we’ve had since August 29th when 1.99″ of rain fell.

We continue with scattered rainfall in the area through the morning hours and then we’ll be into drier conditions for the afternoon. Although, a few spotty showers will be possible, mainly in our eastern counties.

It’s not only our dry streak that has been snapped. Our streak of 70° warmth has as well. We had 5 consecutive days in the 70s through Tuesday. However, we’ve already hit our warmest temperature of the day for Wednesday. That was 59° at midnight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s this morning and only rebound to the mid 50s during the afternoon. It will be windy too. Winds will be gusting near 30 mph at times.