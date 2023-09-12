It has been a damp start to Tuesday but we’ll be tracking more sunshine and comfortable temperatures by the afternoon.

A cold front working through the state Tuesday morning is kicking up some rainfall across central Indiana. These showers have been light in nature and will continue through the morning into the afternoon. However, by the afternoon, what’s left of the rain will be primarily off in the eastern side of the state as more sunshine emerges from west to east.

The cold front will leave temperatures cooler today but comfortable as afternoon highs reach the low and mid 70s.

There’s a sunny streak ahead for us with very comfortable conditions as we go through the rest of the work week. We will have some cool mornings with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Afternoon temperatures will climb from the lower 70s on Wednesday to near 80° by the weekend.