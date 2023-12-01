It’s a soggy start to our Friday with widespread rainfall. Allowing for a few extra minutes on your morning commute is recommended as all roadways are wet this morning. The rain has reached its peak coverage and will slowly start easing through the morning hours and turn more spotty to widely scattered for the afternoon and evening. Overall rainfall totals with this system are favored to be near 1/3″ area wide.

We still need the rain! The latest Drought Monitor update has extended the Moderate Drought conditions farther north and include Marion county. The month of November fell more than 2.5″ short of the average rainfall we see in the month, making November 2023 the 7th driest on record for Indianapolis.

Temperatures will be mild for this time of year on Friday. The average is 45° for December 1st. We should be rising back near 50° in the afternoon and holding steady in the upper 40s to near 50° through the evening.

The weekend will be cloudy but temperatures remain above average. A stray, light shower can’t be ruled out Saturday but a better chance for a few showers comes on Sunday. These rain chances are minor and there will be plenty of dry time through the weekend.