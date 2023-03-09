We’ve been enjoying a nice run of dry, seasonally cool days. However, we’re in for another change. Rain chances return this evening and an even colder pattern will emerge. Clouds will thicken today out ahead of a low pressure system to our west. It will remain breezy and temperatures climb to ~50°, which is average for this time of year.

Rain builds in this evening and should be hitting our western counties around 6 PM. Scattered showers will spread west in the following few hours with the bulk of it exiting prior to 11 PM. The center of the low will track through the state tonight and shift our winds out of the northwest behind it. As colder air mixes in early Friday morning, there is a small chance would could see some flurries, a mix or light snow in our far northern counties. This chance is slim and primary snow impacts will be taking place farther north where Winter Weather Advisories are out for northern Indiana and Michigan, and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued as close as northwestern Illinois.

A few spotty rain or light snow showers are possible Friday afternoon but the more impactful condition will be the colder temperatures and breezy winds. Wind chills on Friday are only expected to be in the low 30s at the warmest part of the day.

A better chance for some of us to see snow is still on track for Sunday. Some roads could be messy Sunday morning with rain, a mix and snow moving through the state. After a stretch of more seasonal weather this week, we flip to a stretch of below average temperatures into the middle of next week.