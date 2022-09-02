It’s a warm start to Friday morning. Temperatures are running 3° to 5° warmer from Thursday morning and the humidity is up as well. You may notice the air feels a little more tacky today. Skies will remain rather cloudy through the day but we remain dry and temperatures will still be warm. High temperatures Friday afternoon will rise to the mid 80s.

It’s a great evening for college and high school football. We remain dry with temperatures in the low 80s by kickoff time before falling to the mid 70s by the end of the games.

The holiday weekend will be warm and humid. Unfortunately, it does come with rain chances as well. Saturday will be the driest day of the three. Widely scattered showers in our southern counties will be around early Saturday morning with spotty showers and storms possible throughout all of central Indiana during the afternoon. It will be quite warm with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be the wettest day of the three, but even then, showers will be scattered in nature and there will be plenty of dry hours too. Rain chances ramp up late in the afternoon through the evening, so outdoor plans are best suited for earlier in the day.

Widely scattered showers and storms continue on Monday. It’s a good idea to have the Weather Authority app downloaded to your phone so you can track the radar for all your weekend plans.