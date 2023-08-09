Central Indiana is starting off dry Wednesday morning but will end with showers and storms.

A comfortable start to the day

We’re starting off Wednesday morning with dry conditions and comfortable temperatures. Aside from some patchy fog in the area, there should be no issues on your morning commute due to weather. However, still take the rain gear with you. Rain and storms will return this afternoon and evening.

Rain chances rising

A few spotty showers are possible by the lunch hour. Rain coverage will continue to increase through the afternoon but the bulk of the rain won’t arrive until the early evening hours. Peak rainfall coverage will occur before midnight, then we’ll be drying out as we head into Thursday morning. Heavy rainfall will be the primary threat with this storm system, with rainfall amounts of 1″ to 3″ likely in many locations. However, a few strong, gusty storms can’t be ruled out. A rotating storm isn’t completely out of the question but that chance is low and would favor the southwestern side of the state.

We get back into sunshine Thursday afternoon. Our next storm system will arrive late Friday night into early Saturday morning.