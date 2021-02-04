Rain and snow showers tonight; Colder with more snow this weekend

Temperatures warmed above freezing Thursday before a rain/sleet/snow mix moved across the state in the afternoon. As a cold front approaches our rain/snow mix will change to snow before ending tonight.

We’ll stay with a mix of clouds and sunshine with gusty winds Friday.

For the weekend, a stronger storm system will bring a blast of arctic air and more snow to the state. Highs will be in the 20s Saturday with light snow developing and a couple of inches of snow will be likely by Sunday morning. We’ll stay cold for the second half of the weekend with highs in the 20s and single digit lows Sunday night.

Our active weather pattern will continue through next week with a daily chance for snow through Wednesday.

We have only had one dry weekend this year.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun Friday.

Expect gusty winds Friday.

Highs will be in the 20s Friday.

Light snow is likely Saturday morning.

Highs will be in the 20s Saturday.

Light snow is likely Saturday night.

Light snow will accumulate by Sunday morning.