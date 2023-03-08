With the record-setting 2.24″ rain we had last Friday, March is off to a wet start. The one thing we have not seen this month is snow. In fact, our seasonal snowfall is almost 15 inches below average and now we have rain and snow in the forecast.

Thursday will be a cool day with highs in the 40s as a cold front approaches. The day will begin dry before rain moves in for the afternoon and widespread rain will be likely Thursday evening. As temperatures cool down after 11pm areas north of Lafayette to Kokomo to Marion will see a rain/snow mix. Precipitation amounts will be light with less than a quarter inch likely by 7am Friday.

In the colder air behind the front, a few sprinkles and flurries will continue Friday. The cool air will be with us through the weekend with dry weather Saturday and another chance for rain and snow showers Sunday.

Expect a windy, cool Thursday.

Rain will develop Thursday evening.

Sprinkles and flurries will continue Friday.

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend.