It’s a frosty, cold start to Friday morning with temperatures that have fallen to the lower 20s and early teens. If you parked outside, you may need to scrape some frost from your windshield this morning. Clouds are thickening back up and temperatures this afternoon will only rise to the upper 30s.

A weakening storm system to our southwest is still on track to bring us rain and snow late tonight and into the weekend. We could see some patchy areas of a wintry mix, drizzle or even light snow during the late evening hours. However, no significant impacts are expected until the overnight hours. Widespread snow showers and wintry mix will sweep central Indiana into Saturday morning. This will come down as a heavy wet snow with only light accumulations expected by early Saturday. Areas of 1″ of snow or less are favorable for this system but some isolated areas may see a little more than 1″. Be cautious of slick spots on the roadways.

If you’re heading out to Touchdown Town, It will be cloudy and cold. As we near the start of the game, the chance for additional scattered light rain and snow showers will be ramping up. This will continue through the evening into Sunday.

We stay active as another system will bring us rain the chance for snow and windy conditions Tuesday and Wednesday next week, with another system set to impact us heading into the following weekend.