Today is the anniversary of the earliest accumulating snowfall in Indianapolis. It was on this date in 1989 Indianapolis measured 0.2″ of snowfall. October is a volatile month, weather conditions can fluctuate drastically and a huge temperature swing is on the way. A warm front lifted north of the state Wednesday and temperatures rose into the mid 60s. Now, a cold front is on the way.

The gusty winds we had today will continue and rain will move in after Midnight. Rain is likely through the early morning hours on Thursday. So, plan on wet roadways for the morning commute. Rainfall will continue Thursday and Friday. Neither day will be a complete washout and less than a quarter inch of rain is expected.

The cold front will bring in cooler temperatures to close the week and take us into the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. After a few morning showers Saturday skies will clear in the afternoon . We’ll have a full day of sunshine for the Colts home game Sunday, so the weather will be great to open the roof and the window and Lucas Oil Stadium.

So far this has been dry season.

We’ll have scattered showers Thursday.

Thursday will be a cool, windy day.

Scattered showers will linger through Friday.

Temperatures will stay cool through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the Atlantic and will sweep through the Windward Islands by Friday.