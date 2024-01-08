We’re starting the morning off quiet with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are light now but will be picking up as we head into the afternoon. Clouds continue to thicken today and high temperatures will only rise to the upper 30s. However, with winds gusting near 25 mph this afternoon, wind chills will only be in the lower 30s at the warmest part of the day.

Rain, a wintry mix and snow arrive tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 PM tonight to 7 AM Tuesday. We could see some patchy rain and a mix this evening but widespread precipitation is not expected until after 10 PM. Not everyone gets snow tonight but those that do could see some light accumulations. 1″-2″ of snow are favorable in our northern counties with areas closer to the I-70 corridor seeing a dusting to 1″ of slushy accumulation pre-dawn. There is some uncertainty on exactly where the rain/snow line will setup and a slight shift in it will vary greatly how much snow we see closer to Indianapolis. All snow that falls in central Indiana will be quickly replaced by rain in the morning. While there could be a few slick spots very early Tuesday morning, by the time we get to the heart of rush hour, the roads will be wet, not icy. The rain itself will cause hazardous travel on top of the wet roads. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, leading to reduced visibility and possible ponding on the roads.

Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 40s Tuesday afternoon with winds gusting up to 35 mph. After a lull in the precipitation Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be falling into the evening and scattered snow showers will return. Additional light accumulations are possible an this will lead to the greater concern for some slick spots early Wednesday morning.

Another winter storm is set to impact us late this week, into the weekend along with much colder air. Stay tuned!