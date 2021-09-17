Racing icons, IMS applaud local teenage and Indycar driver for mission off the track

WHITELAND, Ind. – A local teenager and IndyCar driver isn’t letting a learning disability get him off track.

Elliot Cox created a charity to help other kids with dyslexia and this week, it received a special gift from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

At 10 years old, Elliot created a charity called ‘Driving For Dyslexia’ after being diagnosed with the learning disability.

“I’ve raised over $150,000 and I am hoping to fund a ton more teacher’s scholarships,” Cox said.

The scholarships train teachers to use a multi-sensory approach to help children with dyslexia learn to read.

“Every teacher we train, touches hundreds of lives,” said Elliot’s mom, Amanda. “Our ultimate goal would be eventually to be able to go to universities.”

Elliot’s goal got a little help thanks to one of racing’s biggest stages.

“I was given $10,000 from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Elliot said.

“For us, it was one of those donations that really made sense for the NTT IndyCar Series and for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to say, ‘Hey, let’s give you $10,000 towards what you’re doing, because it does make a difference,’” said Doug Boles, President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A difference that’s caught the eye of two of racing’s biggest names.

“Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon both sent messages,” Cox said.

“It’s his dream to be racing out there with those guys someday,” Elliot’s dad, Travis, said. “To have the opportunity to be where’s at and have a shot is pretty cool.”

Elliot isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“I want to help as many kids as possible,” Elliot said. “It’s heartwarming to know I’m making a difference and other kids won’t go through what I did.”