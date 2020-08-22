Race fans fill Speedway restaurants during 500 Fan Fuel event

INDIANAPOLIS — Without activity at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Carb Day, local businesses are getting far less business than they typically count on. But, fans still came from across the area to enjoy a meal at restaurants in the area.

“We thought it was very important to come on what is usually Carb Day, the Friday before the race, to come and patronize the locally owned businesses that are suffering right now,” Faith Leininger said.

Barbecue and Bourbon On Main’s owner is thrilled to see packed tables outside her restaurant.

“Today’s been fantastic,” Marcia Huff said, “just what we were really hoping for. They’ve been here since 11, in and out, quite a bit of traffic, foot and car traffic, so it’s been a good thing.”

Barbecue and Bourbon on Main is one of more than 80 local places taking part in 500 Fan Fuel Restaurant Week. It is an effort to get fans out of the house and into restaurants, safely of course.

“We’re outside right now, we don’t have our masks on, but we’re very far away from other people,” Leininger said.

McGilvery’s Pub & Eatery has served race fans for at least 30 years. The owner added TVs to their patio and will have a cornhole tournament this weekend too. The sights and sounds are different this year, but the diehards still show up.

“I just want to say thanks for coming and thanks to everybody supporting us,” Owner Angela Halsey said. “Come and enjoy. You don’t have to be in the stands to be in Speedway.”