QUIZ: How well do you know the rules of the road?

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization wants to know how well Indiana drivers know the rules of the road.

The organization developed an online quiz in an effort to improve safety on the roads by educating, or reeducating, drivers.

“Most of us studied a driver’s manual when we were 16 and haven’t looked at one since,” said Anna Gremling, executive director of the IMPO. “Our driver’s quiz is a fun way to refresh yourself and maybe even learn rules about new infrastructure like roundabouts and bike lanes.”

Each time you visit the online quiz, you will be greeted by five random questions about driving. We took some of the questions to make our own quiz, but you can find more questions to test your skill by visiting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization website.