Quilted cotton masks are better than bandanas for stopping spread of COVID-19, study shows

A new study and new animation from Florida Atlantic University shows how effective face masks are and which kind might be the best option.

Researchers found cotton masks with multiple layers were best at stopping the spread of saliva droplets, which could carry COVID-19. With those, droplets traveled less than three inches.

The worst-performing style, according to the study, was bandana-style masks.

Saliva droplets flew about three feet with those.

For context, unobstructed droplets travel more than eight feet.

Researchers say this proves the importance of wearing a tightly-fitted mask while in public.