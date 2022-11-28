We have a lot of ups and downs ahead in the forecast this week. It’s back to work after a long holiday weekend today. We’re off to a damp start Monday morning after a wet Sunday and a few showers early this morning. The rain has exited and we are drying out from here. However, clouds will still linger around through the day. Temperatures Monday afternoon will only rise to the mid 40s, which around the seasonal average for this time of year.

The Colts take on the Steelers

The Colts host the Steelers tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium. Overall, it will be pretty decent weather for tailgaters. It will be cool outside but we will be dry. By the time the game ends, temperatures will have only fallen to the lower 40s, but wind chills at this time will likely be in the upper 30s. Be sure to have the coat or jacket with you.

Severe storms possible

The shake-up comes Tuesday into Wednesday as a strong storm system will be setting up. We even have the potential for a few strong to severe storms here locally. Winds will pickup out of the south and turn windy on Tuesday with gusts near 35 mph at times. This will send temperatures into the upper 50s Tuesday afternoon and the mild temperatures will hang on through the evening.

The severe weather setup is much more prominent in the south, with the Storm Prediction Center highlighting parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee under a moderate risk for severe weather on Tuesday. If you have family in these areas, make sure they are weather aware for tomorrow.

We need to be weather aware in central Indiana Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We will stay dry through most of the day. Once we get to the evening hours, rain chances will return to the area. Isolated showers are possible by 6 PM. They will then increase in coverage across the state into the late evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds will be the primary threat for us but an isolated rotating storm can’t be ruled out.

Turning colder!

The cold front associated with this system will usher in quite a change in temperatures as we close out November. Temperatures will be dropping through the day on Wednesday and it will remain windy. Gusts near 40 mph are possible on Wednesday.

Winds ease, sunshine returns and we will be cold for the first day of December on Thursday. However, the chill doesn’t last long. Friday through the weekend will see temperatures back above average.